Pakistan to construct multipurpose OPV indigenously

ISLAMABAD June,12 (APP): Pakistan on Monday signed a contract

with Dutch firm to manufacture State of The Art multipurpose

Offshore Patrol Vehicle (OPV) indigenously.

A contract for indigenous construction of OPV at Karachi

Shipyard & Engineering Works Ltd was signed by Managing Director

Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works Rear Admiral Hasan Nasir

Shah, Director Military Procurement (Navy) Commodore Shafqat Azad

SI(M), and representative of Messrs Damen (The Netherlands) in

Ministry of Defence Production, press release here said.

Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Muhammad Owais, Secretary Defence

Production and Ambassador of Netherlands, Mrs. Jeannette Seppen were present at the occasion.

OPV will have Full Load Displacement of 1900 Tons (approx)

with overall length of 90 m and maximum speed of 22knots. The

vessel is especially suited for Anti Surface, Anti Air Operations,

Maritime Security Operations (MSO), Day & Night Helicopter

Operations, Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) and Surveillance and

Intelligence Gathering Operations.