Pakistan to come among top 25 economies under Vision 2025: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, April 13 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and

Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that Vision 2025 aimed to put Pakistan in top 25 economies by 2025.

He said according to a study published recently, Pakistan would be

amongst top 20 economies by 2030 and top 10 economies by 2050.

He said that with the passage of time all the critics were now praising

the government’s achievements.

He was addressing at Annual Sports Gala of Imperial International School

and College here.

Ahsan Iqbal said that by working Better and Smarter, Pakistan could

become next Asian tiger.

He said that ‘Material Resources and Thinking’ could change the fate of

the country.

The Minister said that critics just highlighted the negatives and side

effects of the government’s efforts.

“It is time that we start talking nice things and improve the brand

management of Pakistan”, he added.

The Minister urged parents to inject Inquiry and positive thinking in

Children for better future.

He maintained that basic features to future success were innovation and creativity.

At the end he asked parents to pledge that they would give their children freedom to ask questions and showe them a positive approach to improve the image of Pakistan with the use

of Education.