Pakistan to be represented at London Design biennale from Sept 4 to 23

LONDON, Aug 31 (APP):Wagging Tongues Productions is set to launch Pakistani pavilion titled “Aanghan” (Courtyard) here at London Design Biennial 2018 from September 4 to September 23.
According to a statement of the Wagging Tongues Productions ,the organization is
a United Kingdom (UK) based company dedicated to realising projects in arts, design,film
and performing arts would proudly present the Pakistan Pavilion titled Aangan (Courtyard)
at the upcoming 2nd edition of the London Design Biennial here at prestigious Somerset House.
The highlight on the global cultural calendar, the Biennale will see some of the
world’s most exciting and ambitious designers, innovators and cultural bodies gather
in the capital to celebrate the universal power of design and explore the role of design
in our collective futures.
“We are delighted to have been chosen to represent Pakistan’s design at
the London Design Biennale this year” said Mariam Majid, Co-Founder Wagging
Tongues Productions.
She added, “The Pakistan Pavilion titled “Aangan” (Courtyard) is a
sculptural installation occupying one of the most impressive rooms at Somerset House.
Over one hundred cotton garments, hand embroidered and hand stitched by female
artisans will construct a rising helix to a height of almost 4 metres.
Interactive film projections will create an immersive experience for the visitors
as they walk around and through the installation.
Through the language of design and craft, Aangan will celebrate the pivotal role of women in the textile industry.
Indeed the installation of the Pakistan Pavilion has been created in Pakistan
by local artisan and via local textiles that are manufactured locally.
For this Wagging Tongues Productions have collaborated with the Kaarvan Crafts
Foundation, an organization dedicated to empowering rural women by providing life skills
that could prove to be opportunities towards attaining economic and material
goods.
For “Aangan”, 60 women from Kaarvan have diligently worked for 2 months contributing
to an installation that will portray a positive and progressive image of the country
on the global stage.
In addition to this, for the immersive experience, film projection alongside
computational art and original sound design has all been originated to a large extent
from Pakistan.
This year’s theme at the Biennale focuses on, ‘Emotional States’ which
has been chosen to provoke a broad interpretation across design disciplines, with
immersive and engaging installations that interrogate how design affects every aspect of people’s lives – the way we live and how we live – but also influences our
very being, emotions and experiences.
Together over 40 countries and cities responding to the theme will present an exciting laboratory of ideas that will investigate the important relationship between design, strong
emotional responses and real social needs, the statement said.
