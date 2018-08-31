Pakistan to be represented at London Design biennale from Sept 4 to 23

LONDON, Aug 31 (APP):Wagging Tongues Productions is set to launch Pakistani pavilion titled “Aanghan” (Courtyard) here at London Design Biennial 2018 from September 4 to September 23.

According to a statement of the Wagging Tongues Productions ,the organization is

a United Kingdom (UK) based company dedicated to realising projects in arts, design,film

and performing arts would proudly present the Pakistan Pavilion titled Aangan (Courtyard)

at the upcoming 2nd edition of the London Design Biennial here at prestigious Somerset House.

The highlight on the global cultural calendar, the Biennale will see some of the

world’s most exciting and ambitious designers, innovators and cultural bodies gather

in the capital to celebrate the universal power of design and explore the role of design

in our collective futures.

“We are delighted to have been chosen to represent Pakistan’s design at

the London Design Biennale this year” said Mariam Majid, Co-Founder Wagging

Tongues Productions.

She added, “The Pakistan Pavilion titled “Aangan” (Courtyard) is a

sculptural installation occupying one of the most impressive rooms at Somerset House.

Over one hundred cotton garments, hand embroidered and hand stitched by female

artisans will construct a rising helix to a height of almost 4 metres.

Interactive film projections will create an immersive experience for the visitors

as they walk around and through the installation.

Through the language of design and craft, Aangan will celebrate the pivotal role of women in the textile industry.

Indeed the installation of the Pakistan Pavilion has been created in Pakistan

by local artisan and via local textiles that are manufactured locally.

For this Wagging Tongues Productions have collaborated with the Kaarvan Crafts

Foundation, an organization dedicated to empowering rural women by providing life skills

that could prove to be opportunities towards attaining economic and material

goods.

For “Aangan”, 60 women from Kaarvan have diligently worked for 2 months contributing

to an installation that will portray a positive and progressive image of the country

on the global stage.

In addition to this, for the immersive experience, film projection alongside

computational art and original sound design has all been originated to a large extent

from Pakistan.

This year’s theme at the Biennale focuses on, ‘Emotional States’ which

has been chosen to provoke a broad interpretation across design disciplines, with

immersive and engaging installations that interrogate how design affects every aspect of people’s lives – the way we live and how we live – but also influences our

very being, emotions and experiences.

Together over 40 countries and cities responding to the theme will present an exciting laboratory of ideas that will investigate the important relationship between design, strong

emotional responses and real social needs, the statement said.