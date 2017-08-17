Pakistan to be polio free country soon: President

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Thursday said Pakistan would soon get rid of polio owing

to successful continuation of polio eradication drive.

He said this while talking to Chairman Rotary International

Kalyan M Banerjee who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He appreciated the efforts of the government

for eradication of polio virus which was evident from the fact

that only three cases of polio had been reported this year.

The senior member of the foundation Aziz Memon, Rotary

District Governors Faiza Qamar and Ovais Kohari, Head of

Pakistan’s Emergency Operations Cell for Polio Eradication Dr

Rana Safdar and senior officials were also present on the

occasion.

The president noted that the major reason behind the

spread of polio was militancy which had now been largely

overcome and as a result it was expected that polio would be

completely eliminated from the country.

He emphasized that the government was making

all out efforts to root out the polio virus from the country

and these endeavors were producing positive results.

He said the major reasons behind the outbreak of

such diseases were illiteracy and lack of awareness of the

basic principles of hygiene.

He said the government was working on a

comprehensive strategy under which the primary education would

be completely entrusted to women which would help in creating

awareness about primary health, increasing the literacy rate

among women and eradicating fatal diseases from the society.

Chairman Rotary International Kalyan M Banerjee

apprised the president about his effort to wipe out polio and

said his foundation would continue to cooperate with the

government of Pakistan in this regard.

He commended the services of Federal Minister Saira

Afzal Tarar and Prime Minister’s Coordinator Sara Raza Farooq

for launching a successful campaign against polio.