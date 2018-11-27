ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Tuesday said Pakistan will be on the front, along with Muslim world, in their endeavours to draft international
laws for curbing blasphemy against sacred personalities of all religions.
Pakistan to be on front to draft international laws against blasphemy : Qadri
ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Tuesday said Pakistan will be on the front, along with Muslim world, in their endeavours to draft international