Pakistan to arrange International Calligraphy Exhibition this year

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Pakistan will organize International Calligraphy Exhibition this year to promote the magnificent ancient art of calligraphy and motivate calligraphers to achieve excellence in their artistic endeavours.

This was announced by Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui while addressing the inauguration ceremony of three-day National Calligraphy Exhibition at Pakistan National Council of the Arts.

The exhibition arranged by NHLH Division in collaboration with National Book Foundation (NBF) showcased over 100 calligraphic art pieces by around 59 calligraphers from across the country.

The exhibition was inaugurated by President Mamnoon Hussain while Federal Secretary NHLH Division, Amir Hassan, Managing Director NBF, Dr Inam ul Haq Javed and Director General OIC’s Cultural Subsidiary Research Centre for Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA) ,Dr. Halit Eren were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Irfan Siddiqui said prominent calligraphers from different countries will participate in the international exhibition of calligraphy.

He said President Mamnoon Hussain has directed to devise a mechanism to hold such exhibitions at annual basis for which the division will work out.

He said arranging calligraphy exhibition at international level will also help strengthen Pakistan’s relations with other countries.

He also announced that a chunk of Endowment Fund announced for NHLH division to promote literary and cultural activities will be allocated for the promotion of calligraphy also.

Irfan Siddiqui said today’s exhibition was aimed at projecting this important genre of art which has its roots in Islamic history and educating the younger generation about legacy of their forefathers.

He eulogized the contribution of those calligraphers who with their innovative calligraphic work have promoted the soft image of the country and earned laurels.

The exhibition will be opened for art lovers till January 26.