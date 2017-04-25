Pakistan to achieve socio-economic development goals: Anusha

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP): Minister for Information Technology, Anusha Rahman Tuesday said that Pakistan will continue support and assistance to initiatives aimed at achieving country’s shared goal of socio-economic development through safe and secure use of cyberspace.

She stated this while attending the United Nations Conference

on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) e-Commerce Week, in Geneva,

Switzerland being held from April 24 to 28, said a press release

received here.

The minister was participating in the Mini-Ministerial

Meeting, as a keynote speaker in the session titled “Assessing the

e-Trade Readiness of LDCs”, on the invitation of Secretary General

of the UNCTAD.

The E-Commerce Week was the premier event for the governments,

international organizations, the private sector and the civil

society to discuss e-commerce for development.

The event was being held under the theme “Towards Inclusive E-

Commerce”, and will include high-level debates on E-Commerce, the

digital economy and development.

Speaking as a Panelist in a session on “Cybersecurity and

Cybercrime: New Tools for Better Cyber Protection”, she said that

Pakistan has followed the policy of free flow of information and

open access to the internet.

The governments were to develop appropriate Cyber Governance

Policies, in order to create a secure cyber ecosystem, generate

adequate trust and confidence in ICT systems and transactions in

cyberspace and thereby enhance adoption of ICTs in all sectors of

the economy.

While chairing the session on “Inclusive Development and E-

Commerce: Case of China’, the minister highlighted that

transformation to “Digital Pakistan” was on the priority agenda of

the Government with special emphasis on ‘Bridging Broadband Divide’

to enable socio-economic development to spur economic growth.

ICT/Telecommunication infrastructure and commercial

communication services necessary for E-Commerce in Pakistan were

well developed, due to the progressive and future looking Policies

of Ministry of IT and Telecommunication.

Financial Inclusion Strategy of Pakistan has set target for

providing financial services access to 50 per cent of the adult

population by 2020.

The Minister of State was also expected to attend other

important sessions, events and will be holding bilateral meetings

with heads of leading technology companies and other dignitaries

during the e-Commerce Week.