Pakistan Tennis team qualify for final of Islamic Games

KARACHI, May 14 (APP): The Pakistan Tennis team has qualified for the final of the Fourth Islamic Games being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, says a message received here on Sunday.
The Islamic Solidarity Games are being held from May 12-22 under
the auspices of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF).
Pakistan Tennis team, consisting of Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Abid
and Muzammil Murtaza, had won all the matches in Group `B’. It will
meet Turkey in the final to be played on Monday. The Turkish team
had emerged winner in Group `A’,
In the last match of Group `B’, Pakistan’s Muhammad Abid defeated
Qatar’s Zaid S. 7-6 and 6-2. Aqeel Khan beat Zaid M.S. 6-3 and 6-4. In the doubles Muhammad Abid and Muzammil Murtaza made short work of the Qatri opponents 6-1 and 6-3 and qualified for the final.
In the shooting competition, Pakistan’s Khalil Akhtar and Ghulam
Mustafa Bashir qualified for the final round. Khalil Akhtar earned
bronze medal for Pakistan.
In Karate, Pakistan’s Saadi Abbas won a silver medal in the 75 kg
final he lost to five-time world champion Rafail of Azerbaijan.
According to the message, the President of Azerbaijan especially
attended the medal distribution ceremony.
Pakistan Olympic Association’s secretary general Muhammad Khalid
Mahmood, chief de mission of Pakistan squad Abid Qadri, chairman of
Pakistan Karate Federation, Muhammad Jehangir were also present on
the occasion.
In Boxing, six pugilists qualified for the quarter finals. They include Pakistan’s Tanvir Ahmed and Muhibullah.
