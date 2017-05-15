Pakistan Tennis team qualify for final of Islamic Games

KARACHI, May 14 (APP): The Pakistan Tennis team has qualified for the final of the Fourth Islamic Games being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, says a message received here on Sunday.

The Islamic Solidarity Games are being held from May 12-22 under

the auspices of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF).

Pakistan Tennis team, consisting of Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Abid

and Muzammil Murtaza, had won all the matches in Group `B’. It will

meet Turkey in the final to be played on Monday. The Turkish team

had emerged winner in Group `A’,

In the last match of Group `B’, Pakistan’s Muhammad Abid defeated

Qatar’s Zaid S. 7-6 and 6-2. Aqeel Khan beat Zaid M.S. 6-3 and 6-4. In the doubles Muhammad Abid and Muzammil Murtaza made short work of the Qatri opponents 6-1 and 6-3 and qualified for the final.

In the shooting competition, Pakistan’s Khalil Akhtar and Ghulam

Mustafa Bashir qualified for the final round. Khalil Akhtar earned

bronze medal for Pakistan.

In Karate, Pakistan’s Saadi Abbas won a silver medal in the 75 kg

final he lost to five-time world champion Rafail of Azerbaijan.

According to the message, the President of Azerbaijan especially

attended the medal distribution ceremony.

Pakistan Olympic Association’s secretary general Muhammad Khalid

Mahmood, chief de mission of Pakistan squad Abid Qadri, chairman of

Pakistan Karate Federation, Muhammad Jehangir were also present on

the occasion.

In Boxing, six pugilists qualified for the quarter finals. They include Pakistan’s Tanvir Ahmed and Muhibullah.