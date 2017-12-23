Pakistan team set to do well in World Throwball championship: Shiraz Asif

KARACHI, Dec 23 (APP):The Pakistan team is set to perform

well during the World Throwball Championship to be played in

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from December 26 to 28.

This was stated by the captain of the Pakistan team, Shiraz

Asif, on Saturday.

Talking to APP from Malaysia, he said that every effort

would be made to attain success in the tournament for which the

team members were fully prepared and mentally fit.

Shiraz said that the prominent teams competing include

Malaysia, India and Sri Lanka.

” We will not take any encounter in the championship easy

and the practice matches here ahead of the mega event have

proved very beneficial’, he remarked.

`Inshallah, we will give the nation good news and excellent

result’, a confidence Shiraz stated.

He also thanked the national coaches- Rashida Gul, Adnan Khan,

Sufian Ahmed and Rashid Gul, for providing useful training to nine-

member Pakistan squad.

He said that taking part in the world championship would

provide exposure and experience to the Pakistan team.

Shiraz said that there is immense talent in Pakistan and our

youngsters need grooming to be able to attain excellence in this

game.