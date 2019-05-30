ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP):As the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup kicked off on Thursday, the former cricketers believe in the unpredictable Pakistan team has the capability to come out of any tough situation and shine on that day.

Pakistan will open its World Cup campaign against West Indies on Friday at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Talking to APP, Asian Bradman Zaheer Abbas said Pakistan must come out strong in their opening match against the West Indies.

“Pakistan should win the first match to boost their confidence and morale which has been shattered by the Afghanistan team in the warm-up match,” he said.