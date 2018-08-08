Pakistan takes part in International Youth Football Tournament in Shenyang

BEIJING, Aug 8 (APP):A Pakistani team is taking part in the fourth Peace Cup International Youth Football Tournament at Shenyang World Soccer Park in the Heping district of the China’s Liaoning provincial capital.

More than 4,000 players in 202 teams from 13 countries and regions, including Pakistan, the United States, Croatia, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia, are taking part in nearly 700 matches, according to official sources here on Wednesday.

Representatives of the Chinese Football Association and Shenyang municipal people’s government attended the opening ceremony.

Successfully held in Shenyang for three consecutive years, this year’s tournament expands the scale of the competition, covering more age groups and encouraging a stronger social presence.

In addition, a variety of cultural exchange activities, including tours of Shenyang Palace Museum and Liaoning Science and Technology Museum, will be held during the six day event.

The tournament has become a platform for both cultural and athletic exchanges between the youth of China and other countries.