Pakistan, Tajikistan possess immense potential to expand spectrum of bilateral ties: Nasser Janjua

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): National Security Adviser, Lt. Gen.

(Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua on Tuesday stressed significance of

enhancing cooperation in education sector and people-to-people

contacts between Pakistan and Tajikistan which would carry forward

bilateral ties to newer heights.

Pakistan attaches great importance to cordial and multifaceted

ties with Tajikistan. Pakistan and Tajikistan look towards each

other as strategic partners, he said this while talking to

Ambassador of Tajikistan, Sherali Jononov, who called on Nasser Khan

Janjua.

The meeting was held here to share and exchange views after

recent visit of NSA to Tajikistan.

He said Pakistan and Tajikistan have immense potential to

expand spectrum of bilateral relations as Pakistan could offer

excellent opportunity to Tajikistan for greater connectivity.

The Ambassador expressed great satisfaction and congratulated

NSA for conducting a very successful visit to Tajikistan.

The Ambassador said that he had received very positive

feedback from Dushanbe regarding the most rewarding interaction

between the two sides during his visit.

He said the visit has brought two sides very close to each

other, adding that over the years both Pakistan and Tajikistan had

successfully developed cooperative strategic relations.

“Tajikistan government is keen to strengthen these

ties further by extending cooperation in multiple areas including

defence, security, energy, trade and regional connectivity for which

visits of high level delegates are helpful,” he added.

The Ambassador highlighted the fact that two countries have

same views on all major regional and international issues concerning

peace and security.

He acknowledged Pakistan’s commitment and efforts against

terrorism which reflected a national resolve and unity.

He expressed gratitude to Pakistan for providing counter

terrorism training to Tajikistan’s defence, security and police

officials to enhance their professional capacity.