Pakistan, Tajikistan possess immense potential to expand spectrum of bilateral ties: Nasser Janjua

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): National Security Adviser, Lt. Gen.
(Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua on Tuesday stressed significance of
enhancing cooperation in education sector and people-to-people
contacts between Pakistan and Tajikistan which would carry forward
bilateral ties to newer heights.
Pakistan attaches great importance to cordial and multifaceted
ties with Tajikistan. Pakistan and Tajikistan look towards each
other as strategic partners, he said this while talking to
Ambassador of Tajikistan, Sherali Jononov, who called on Nasser Khan
Janjua.
The meeting was held here to share and exchange views after
recent visit of NSA to Tajikistan.
He said Pakistan and Tajikistan have immense potential to
expand spectrum of bilateral relations as Pakistan could offer
excellent opportunity to Tajikistan for greater connectivity.
The Ambassador expressed great satisfaction and congratulated
NSA for conducting a very successful visit to Tajikistan.
The Ambassador said that he had received very positive
feedback from Dushanbe regarding the most rewarding interaction
between the two sides during his visit.
He said the visit has brought two sides very close to each
other, adding that over the years both Pakistan and Tajikistan had
successfully developed cooperative strategic relations.
“Tajikistan government is keen to strengthen these
ties further by extending cooperation in multiple areas including
defence, security, energy, trade and regional connectivity for which
visits of high level delegates are helpful,” he added.
The Ambassador highlighted the fact that two countries have
same views on all major regional and international issues concerning
peace and security.
He acknowledged Pakistan’s commitment and efforts against
terrorism which reflected a national resolve and unity.
He expressed gratitude to Pakistan for providing counter
terrorism training to Tajikistan’s defence, security and police
officials to enhance their professional capacity.
Pakistan, Tajikistan possess immense potential to expand spectrum of bilateral ties: Nasser Janjua
ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): National Security Adviser, Lt. Gen.