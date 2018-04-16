Pakistan, Tajikistan to establish joint working group on tourism

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):Pakistan and Tajikistan will establish a joint working group on tourism in order to further strengthen

bilateral tourism relations.

Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor

told APP that there is immense potential for joint promotion of tourism between Tajikistan and

Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan is completely safe and secure tourism destination for tourists from across

the world.

“We have opened our doors for the tourists from around the world to come and enjoy our

hospitality, see and believe that we have the most of nature blessed treasures spread all over Pakistan

from Khunjerab to Karachi”, he said.

He informed that PTDC and Tajikistan National Tourism Organization were also planning to sign

an agreement on mutual cooperation, in which, the articles for possible areas of joint tourism promotion

will be added.

He said that being one of the most blessed tourism destinations of the world, Pakistan can truly

be a most favourite destination for Tajik nationals.

MD PTDC said recommendations have been conveyed to the authorities for permission request

of Tajik Airlines to operate direct flights from Pakistan to Dushanbe.