Pakistan, Tajikistan to establish joint working group on tourism

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):Pakistan and Tajikistan will establish a joint working group on tourism in order to further strengthen
bilateral tourism relations.
Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor
told APP that there is immense potential for joint promotion of tourism between Tajikistan and
Pakistan.
He said that Pakistan is completely safe and secure tourism destination for tourists from across
the world.
“We have opened our doors for the tourists from around the world to come and enjoy our
hospitality, see and believe that we have the most of nature blessed treasures spread all over Pakistan
from Khunjerab to Karachi”, he said.
He informed that PTDC and Tajikistan National Tourism Organization were also planning to sign
an agreement on mutual cooperation, in which, the articles for possible areas of joint tourism promotion
will be added.
He said that being one of the most blessed tourism destinations of the world, Pakistan can truly
be a most favourite destination for Tajik nationals.
MD PTDC said recommendations have been conveyed to the authorities for permission request
of Tajik Airlines to operate direct flights from Pakistan to Dushanbe.
