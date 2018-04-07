Pakistan-Tajikistan agrees to establish working group on tourism

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (APP):Pakistan and Tajikistan have agreed to establish a working group on tourism in order to strengthen the tourism relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

A six-member high-level delegation led by Head of the Department on Analysis and Foreign Policy Perspectives (Vision) of the Center for Strategic Research Tajikistan Hakim Abdulohi Rahnamo in a meeting with Managing Director, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan decided that the names of the members will be nominated by Pakistan and Tajikstan.

PTDC and Tajikistan’s National Tourism Institutes also agreed to sign an agreement on cooperation in tourism sector, which will help boosting tourism of both countries.

Earlier Managing Director, PTDC Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor welcomed the delegation on arrival at PTDC.

Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor said Pakistan and Tajikistan have long-term and Muslim-brotherly relations established since long. The visit of delegation will further strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Tajik airline’s request for operation of flights from Dushanbe to Islamabad is under consideration and for the purpose; Prime Minister’s Advisor on Aviation has already been requested for the support.

He added that Visa on Arrival Facility will be introduced for group tourists for more countries and investment opportunities/projects for joint venture in Tourism & Hospitality sector of Pakistan will be shared among potential investors of Tajikistan.

To foster the process, cooperation among national tourism agencies, as well as private sector companies and provincial tourism organizations be encouraged. He recommended that fully sponsored scholarship opportunities should be offered to youth in undergraduate/graduate degree in tourism.

Pakistan is completely safe and secure tourism destination for tourists from all over the world. We have opened our doors for the tourists from around the world to come and enjoy our hospitality, see and believe that we have the most of nature blessed treasures spread all over Pakistan. MD further added that Development of Road Link and operation of direct flights by National Airlines between Pakistan and Central Asian Republics is also essential for increasing tourist flow.

Ambassador of Tajikistan Jononov Sherali, said that the in order to strengthen the tourism relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan, a establishment of a working group on tourism is already under consideration. Once names

of the members are nominated by Pakistan, the working group will start functioning.

Head of Tajik delegation Hakim Abdulohi Rahnamo said that entering in to agreement on tourism cooperation will definitely increase tourist flow between the two brotherly countries. Since its independence in 1991, Tajikistan has developed its tourist industry within a span of only 5 years. The hospitality of Pakistani people is unforgettable. Tajikistan government will offer sponsored training programs in the tourism sector for youth. The road link and flights will ensure increased flow to both the countries.

Other members of delegation include Head of the Department on Social Sciences Problem Studies Of the Center for Strategic Research Kurbonov Abdurahmon Sherovich, Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Abdurahmonov Marufjon, Deputy Director of the Institute of Economics and Demography of the Academy of Sciences Mirsaidov Abror and Akbarov Akramhoja, Media Executive from National Information Agency of Tajikistan.