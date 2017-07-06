Pakistan supports peace, stability in Afghanistan : Nasser

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): National Security Adviser, Lt. General

(Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua on Thursday said Pakistan supports peace

and stability in Afghanistan, stressing importance of resolving all

issues through political means.

He was talking to British High Commissioner to Pakistan,

Thomas Drew, who called on him here. Deputy British High

Commissioner in India, Mr. Alex was also present.

Nasser Janjua appreciated United Kingdom’s (UK) role in

bringing Pakistan and Afghanistan closer.

Besides, matters pertaining to regional security and

stability, Pak-Afghan and Pak-India relations also came under

discussion. Both sides also exchanged views on precarious situation

in Indian occupied Kashmir and latest development there.

The Advisor said Pakistan envisages cordial relations with

all, particularly with neighbouring countries and highlighted

indigenous character of freedom struggle in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He reiterated that Pakistan does not believe in militancy,

saying that Pakistan is committed to supporting right of self-

determination of the Kashmiri people by moral, political and

diplomatic means.

He suggested that UK and other major powers should closely

remain associated with the region to keep its strategic balance

intact.

Both sides agreed to enhance mutual cooperation to strengthen

existing bilateral relations.