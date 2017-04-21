Pakistan supports all regional, int’l efforts against terrorism: President

ISLAMABAD, April 21 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Friday said

Pakistan supported all regional and international efforts to combat the scourge of terrorism and the country had close cooperation with Saudi Arabia in this regard.

Talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Vice Admiral ® Khan Hasham Bin Saddique who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president congratulated the designated envoy on his new responsibility.

He hoped that he would work for further deepening and expanding already close bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries by utilizing his capabilities.

The president said both countries had convergence of views on all regional and international issues and support each other on international fora which reflected close and friendly relations between the two countries.

He directed the ambassador-designate to urge the Saudi entrepreneurs to invest in different projects in Pakistan and work for further enhancing bilateral trade.

He said priority should be given to the welfare of Pakistani diaspora in Saudi Arabia and resolve their issues.

President Mamnoon urged the envoy-designate to take special interest in the education of children living in Madina.

Ambassador-designate Vice Admiral ® Khan Hasham Bin Saddique said he would try to come up to the expectations of the government of Pakistan to the best of his abilities.