Pakistan successfully presenting Kashmir issue on int’l fora: Fatemi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi has said that Pakistan is successfully presenting Kashmir issue on the international fora.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan, Pakistan would continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris for their just right to self-determination.

Tariq Fatemi further said Pakistan has handed over a dossier to the United Nations Secretary General regarding evidences of Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir and its nefarious designs to destabilize Pakistan.

India is responsible for fanning terrorism in Afghanistan as well, he added.