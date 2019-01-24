RAWALPINDI, Jan 24 (APP):Pakistan on Thursday successfully conducted training launch of short range surface-to-surface ballistic missile “Nasr” to enhance the operational efficiency of Army Strategic Forces Command besides re-validating the desired technical parameters.
This training exercise involved launching of quad salvo for desired effects,
said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of short range surface-to-surface ballistic missile Nasr
RAWALPINDI, Jan 24 (APP):Pakistan on Thursday successfully conducted training launch of short range surface-to-surface ballistic missile “Nasr” to enhance the operational efficiency of Army Strategic Forces Command besides re-validating the desired technical parameters.