Pakistan students showcase specialities at food and culture expo in China

BEIJING, April 28 (APP):Students from Pakistan served their specialities at an international food and culture expo in Wuxi, Jiangsu province of China.

Pakistan’s traditional food especially Kebab, Biryani, Nan and Kheer delighted the food-loving participating students.

Jiangnan University hosted the food and culture expo aimed at serving local people, and particularly its students, a grand feast, China.com.cn reported on Saturday.

A total of 17 exhibition booths were launched to display various delicacies from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Japan, Russia, the United States, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, Myanmar, Venezuela, Syria, Sudan, Ghana, Rwanda, Burundi, Indonesia and Yemen.

Wuxi cuisine, a representative style of Jiangsu cuisine and one of the Eight Culinary Traditions of Chinese cuisine, undoubtedly made its appearance at the exhibition.

In addition to delicious food, exotic singing and dancing performances by international students were also staged to bring the feast to a climax.

The annual event, first launched in 2011, serves as a platform for students from China and abroad to share their unique cultures and increase mutual understanding. Over the past years, the event has grown in size and popularity among the students.