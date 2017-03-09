Pakistan strongly rejects Indian concern on movement along LoC

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP): Indian concern on terrorists’ movement
along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday were strongly rejected
during hotline contact.
“Indian concern on terrorists’ movement along LoC were
strongly rejected during hotline,” Director General Inter Services
Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor stated in a
Tweet message.
“India Army asked to look inward, share evidence,” he added.
