Pakistan strongly condemns use of force by Israel against Palestinians

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP):Pakistan has strongly condemned the use of force by Israel against defenseless Palestinians resulting in the death of several Palestinians and injuring many others in Gaza on Tuesday.

The Foreign Office, in a statement, called upon the international community to put an end to the blatant use of force and flagrant violation of human rights of Palestinian people.

Establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, was the only sustainable guarantee for peace in the region, it added.