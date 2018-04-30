National 
Pakistan strongly condemns twin terrorist attacks in Kabul

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP):Pakistan strongly condemns the twin suicide attacks in Kabul on Monday in which many precious human lives were lost and a number of innocent injured.
We are distressed and grieved at the loss of precious lives in this dreadful terrorist attacks, according to foreign office statement.
We express our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.
The government and people of Pakistan express their support and solidarity with their Afghan brethren in this hour of grief.
Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and resolves to fight this menace till its elimination, statement said.
We are confident that the resolve of brave Afghan people to defeat terrorism cannot be weakened by such cowardly attacks, it added.

