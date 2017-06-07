Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Iran

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): The government of Pakistan Wednesday strongly condemned terrorist attacks on Iranian Parliament and mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in which, reportedly, precious lives of innocent people have been lost.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Iran in their hour of grief,”

Foreign Office stated in a statement here.

“We offer our deep condolences to the people of Iran, government, and

the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

Pakistan condemns terrorism, which is a global phenomenon and common challenge, requiring resolute and coordinated approach to deal with the menace, the statement concluded.