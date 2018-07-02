Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Jalalabad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Afghanistan’s city Jalalabad, that killed and injured many innocent civilians.

“We are distressed and grieved at the loss of precious human lives,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

A suicide bomber Sunday carried out the attack killing 19, including the only Sikh candidate running for the October Parliamentary election.

“We express our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and pray for early recovery of the injured,” the Foreign Office said.

“Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the spokesman said.