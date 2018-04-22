Pakistan strongly condemns suicide attacks at Voter Registration Centres in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP):Pakistan Sunday strongly condemns heinous and reprehensible suicide attacks in which many innocent civilians were killed and many others injured at voter registration centres in Kabul and Baghlan provinces in Afghanistan.

According to foreign office statement, “We are grieved at the loss of precious innocent lives in this brutal act of terrorism.”

We expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, it added.

Pakistan is confident that such attacks would not deter the resolve of the Afghan people to determine their own future through the exercise of their right to vote.

Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and expresses solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan in this hour of grief and sorrow.