Pakistan strongly condemns killing of its diplomatic official in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (APP):The Government of Pakistan on Monday strongly condemns the killing of Nayyar Iqbal Rana, a diplomatic official serving at the Consulate General of Pakistan at Jalalabad, Afghanistan.

Rana was shot by two unknown assailants on a motor bike at a shop near his residence on Monday.

The President and the Prime Minister in their separate messages, strongly condemned this heinous act and conveyed their deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, the Foreign office said in a press release.

The foreign minister in his message condoled with the aggrieved family and denounced this tragic act of violence.

He urged the Afghan government to take urgent steps to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure the safety and security of the Pakistan’s diplomatic personnel and its missions in Afghanistan.

?The officers and staff of the Foreign Ministry also extended their most heartfelt condolences to Nayyar Iqbal Rana’s family, who had completed his three year tenure in Jalalabad and was due to return to headquarters.

The 52-year old Rana leaves behind a widow and five children.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua summoned the Afghan Charge d’Affaires to the foreign office to lodge a strong protest against this heinous act and demanded that the perpetrators of this act of violence should be apprehended and brought to justice.

The foreign secretary asked for fool proof security for Pakistani diplomats and missions in Afghanistan.

?The Afghan Charge d’Affaires expressed condolences on behalf of his government, assured provision of security to Pakistani diplomats and Missions in Afghanistan, and to bring to justice the perpetrators of this terrorist act.