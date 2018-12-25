Pakistan strongly condemns Kabul building attack; condoles loss of lives

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the shooting and suicide attack at a government building in Kabul on Monday that resulted in the loss of over 40 precious lives and injuries to many others.

“We express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the recovery of the injured. Pakistan stands together with the government and people of Afghanistan in this hour of grief,” a foreign office statement issued here said.