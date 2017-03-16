PM for regional prosperity by pursuing friendly relations policy: FO

ISLAMABAD, March 16 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif wanted to achieve regional prosperity by following the country’s policy of pursuing friendly relations with all neighboring countries.

Spokesperson for the Foreign Office Nafees Zakaria said this during his weekly media briefing here Thursday.

The spokesperson said the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) was deplorable and said, “Atrocities and crimes against the Kashmiris are continued as this week in different parts of the IoK, seven people killed, 70 others arrested, and a number of houses destroyed with implosive devices.”

He said Pakistan had raised the issue of human rights violation in IoK at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

The spokesperson said the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to UN, Dr Maleeha Lodhi, had briefed the UNHRC on Kashmir issue on various occasions, adding that now it was the responsibility of the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

He said Adviser to Prime Minister on National Security and Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, who was on a visit to London to attend the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) would discuss the Pak Afghan border issues with Afghan National Security Adviser (NSA).

Presence of adviser there where Afghan NSA was also on a visit was seen as an opportunity for them to meet and discuss situation in Afghanistan and bilateral issues, particularly, related to the border management and cross border terrorism that caused loss of numerous precious lives of our citizens, he explained.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistani naval ships received warm welcome on Iranian port Bandar Abbas, adding the purpose of this visit aimed at promoting peace and security in the region, enhance maritime collaboration and open new avenues of bilateral cooperation between the two friendly regional navies.

Answering another question, he said Pakistan had shown a number of goodwill gestures to India which were not reciprocated.

He, however, said India has to learn to live in peace with its neighbors.

The spokesperson expressing concerns over the terrorist sanctuaries which were operating from Afghanistan to destabilize Pakistan, said, “The security of our people is the top priority,” adding, “We are taking measures which are absolutely essential for the security of our people.”

He, however, added sooner or later the Pak Afghan border would be opened.

He acknowledging and appreciating the bravery of two Pakistanis, said, “We are made proud by two Pakistanis Muhammad Yahya Mansoor in Saudi Arabia and Ifzal Zaffar in Hong Kong, for their act of bravery and dedication that saved precious human lives.”