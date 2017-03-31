Pakistan strengthening relations with other countries: Fatemi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister
on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi Friday said that Pakistan was
strengthening relations with other countries.
Talking to PTV, he said that India was trying to isolate Pakistan but
on the other hand, Pakistan’s relations with other countries increasing.
He said that Prime Minister, Muhammed Nawaz Sharif desired to have good relations with regional and neighboring countries.
He said that India was involved in the barbaric activities and killing
of innocent Kashmiris in the occupied Kashmir valley.
Pakistan had caught the Indian officer involved in the
terrorism activities here.
He said that terrorism was a primary challenge for the whole
world. Pakistan was playing an important role in war against
terrorism, he added.
To a question regarding Command for Islamic Coalition Force,
he said that Pakistan held historical and friendly relations with
Iran.
He said that Pakistan would not take part or play any role
against neighboring or friendly countries.
Tariq Fatemi said that Pakistan Army had vast experience in
curbing terrorism activities.