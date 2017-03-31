Pakistan strengthening relations with other countries: Fatemi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister

on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi Friday said that Pakistan was

strengthening relations with other countries.

Talking to PTV, he said that India was trying to isolate Pakistan but

on the other hand, Pakistan’s relations with other countries increasing.

He said that Prime Minister, Muhammed Nawaz Sharif desired to have good relations with regional and neighboring countries.

He said that India was involved in the barbaric activities and killing

of innocent Kashmiris in the occupied Kashmir valley.

Pakistan had caught the Indian officer involved in the

terrorism activities here.

He said that terrorism was a primary challenge for the whole

world. Pakistan was playing an important role in war against

terrorism, he added.

To a question regarding Command for Islamic Coalition Force,

he said that Pakistan held historical and friendly relations with

Iran.

He said that Pakistan would not take part or play any role

against neighboring or friendly countries.

Tariq Fatemi said that Pakistan Army had vast experience in

curbing terrorism activities.