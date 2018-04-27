Pakistan Stock Exchange reached 53,124 points in May 2017: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP):Minister for Finance Dr Miftah Ismail Friday said Pakistan Stock Exchange performed exceptionally well to reach an all-time high of 53,124 points in May 2017 from 19,000 in May 2013.

Announcing the budget 2018-19 here in the National Assembly, the minister said the market capitalisation reached almost US$ 100 billion. However, as a result of political events, the stock-exchange plunged to 37,919 in December 2017, he added.

He said this year 8,349 companies were registered till March 2018 compared to 5,883 companies in the same period last year.

Miftah said during the last five years, 33,285 new companies were registered as compared to 17,079 registrations between 2008-13. Registration of such large number of new companies reflected buoyancy of businesses, he added.