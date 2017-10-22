Pakistan State of Future Index launched, next 10 years appear to be promising-report

PESHAWAR, Oct 22 (APP):The Pakistan

State of the Future Index (PK-SOFI), inaugural study was launched by the

Foresight Lab, a facilitative platform for communities of interest.

According to a press release issued here on

Sunday, Pakistan State of Future Index is a 10-year future index composed of 30

variables that indicate if the future is getting better or worse, it shows

30-year trends of improvement and decline.

Each variable is forecasted based on 20

years of past data which are then further assessed for the best possible and

worst possible values in 10 years.

Puruesh Chaudhary, Founder Foresight Lab

and Founding President AGAHI said,“with this national study, Pakistan leads the

region in futures research in public space, this is where this nation is

winning; the dominating trend in the inaugural report indicates that the growth

potential of the internet is significant,”.

This Index gradually builds confidence,

which can help the decision-makers draft policy frameworks where technology

could become the core element in ensuring the well-being of the people.

The State of Future Index was developed by

the Millennium Project as an effort to measure the changing state of the

future, this index shows whether the conditions, globally and nationally,

promise to get better or worse.

Dr. Shahid Mahmud co-Founder Foresight Lab

– CEO and Chairman Interactive Group of Companies highlighted that, PK-SOFI has

the potential of becoming a very useful tool for objectively evaluating the

direction Pakistan is heading.

This tool intelligently supports the

decision-making process of key stakeholders, in order to make informed

decisions and achieve optimal results.

Foresight

Lab in collaboration with its partnering organizations and individuals came

together for the compilation of the 2017 inaugural report.

More

than a hundred Pakistanis participated in the Realtime Delphi Study; and over

20 academics provided their expert judgment on the variables selected.

The

study has been scaled between sentiment and sensitivity benchmarks. The

variables included in the study; these variables were further classified using

the STEEP technique which covered the Social, Technological, Economic,

Environmental and Political spheres.

PK-SOFI indicates some improvement of

future for the people of Pakistan. This Index was computed in consultation with

global futures professionals from the Millennium Project and in coordination

with local experts from the Academic community in which included more than 18

universities nationwide.

As a result of this development, Jerome C.

Glenn CEO and Co-Founder The Millennium Project said; PK-SOFI is now incorporated

in to Chapter 2 of the Millennium Project’s major publication State of Future 19.0; which brings together an extraordinary set of data,

information, intelligence and collective wisdom to the decision-makers, opinion

leaders, researchers, and analysts.

The State of the Future improves readers’

global foresight. More than 60 Millennium Project Nodes participate in

improving collective intelligence system on the future of the world.

The objectivfe of the

Lab is to create and foster an ecology of Foresight perspectives in Pakistan

and enable decision-makers to opt for appropriate policy choices and establish

strategic narrative in support.

AGAHI in collaboration with its local

partner Interactive E-Solutions is devising a customized model for computing

Pakistan’s futures discourse which will have the ability to track the expected

state of the future over time at National, Provincial and District levels.