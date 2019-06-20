ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP):Football may be the most popular game around the globe, but it seems to be gasping for air in Pakistan, as the green-shirts standstill at 205th spot in the rankings and can descend even more, due to the awaiting decision of FIFA and AFC Commission to come in October this year, on the clash between the two-parallel groups in the country.

Football in Pakistan has been a victim of two Pakistan Football Federations, one under Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat, which is recognised by FIFA and AFC, while the second one runs under Syed Ashfaq Hussain.