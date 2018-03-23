Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be misconstrued: President

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Friday said that Pakistan’s desire for peace in the

region should not be misconstrued and reminded India to peacefully resolve the

long standing issue of Kashmir in line with the UN resolutions accepting the Kashmiris

right of self-determination through a plebiscite.

The president was addressing a dignified ceremony of 23 March Joint Service parade.

He said Pakistan stood for peace in the region and beyond and gave a message of peace

to those who did not want it.

“We give a message of good will to those elements opposed to peace and stability,” he added.

The president noted that for national prosperity and development, it was imperative

that all kinds of outer aggression, hegemony, expansionism and interference into the affairs of

others should be avoided.

The president also cautioned against exploitation, suppression of nations and interference

in the internal affairs of the countries.

Pakistan is strictly abiding principle of non-interference and expected the world community to

respect these principles, he added.

The global scenario had changed manifold and now countries could not be coerced to toe line of one

particular country, he added.

He said Pakistan’ foreign policy was centered around endeavours for permanent peace in

the world and based upon non-interference in to internal issues of other countries.

President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Three Services

Chiefs and a large number of people attended the ceremony.

Earlier, after arrival of dignitaries, the national anthem was played and the president

inspected smartly turned out contingents of the armed forces.

The president also witnessed the fly-past of the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy.

The president said Pakistan had been playing a vital role for the global peace and its

armed forces were rendering commendable services from the UN platform for the

world peace.

The president also reiterated that Pakistan would continue playing its role for

peaceful resolution of the Afghan issue.

Pakistan had always played a historic role in the peaceful settlement of Afghan issue and

for the stability of the Afghan government and would do the same in future with

the help of friends and the stakeholders.

Voicing his concerns over Indian violations on the Line of Control, Working Boundary, its

designs to amass arms and the gross human rights violations in the Indian

Occupied Kashmir (IoK), the president said with these peace subversive tactics

and irresponsible behaviour, Pakistan’s neighbor had put the regional peace at

stake.

He reminded India that it could not suppress the indigenous struggle of the Kashmiri people and

called upon an immediate peaceful resolution of the issue. “The only resolution

to the issue is in the implementation of UN resolutions and the right of self-determination

by its people through a plebiscite,” he added.

He called upon India to desist from repression of the indigenous freedom movement.

The president said various factors had impacted the regional situation, but it must

be remembered that particular hegemonic designs by certain quarters could not be

imposed on others.

The global political system was no longer driven by one particular player so it was not possible to

impose one’s whims on the world community to achieve one’s desired objectives,

he added.

To impose one’s hegemonic designs on someone could jeopardize the global peace, he warned.

“This era demands that one should move forward by subscribing to the principle of peaceful coexistence

and keeping in consideration the legitimate interests of the others,” he added.

He said in the past three decades, developments in the region including wars had also

affected Pakistan.

Pakistan faced all these challenges by successful launch of Zarb e Azb and Radd ul Fassad

operations, in which the armed forces and the nation had given immense sacrifices;

he said and announced commencement of Tamgha e Azm to pay tribute to the law

enforcement forces and armed forces.

He also stressed upon continuation of efforts against terrorism so that the achievements

made so far could be further solidified. The peace had restored in the country

and the economy had been on the right path, he observed.

The president also expressed his satisfaction that all the institutions in the

country were fully functional and working within their constitutional domains.

The democratically elected governments were completing their terms, he added.

He said the brave officers and soldiers of the armed forces would continue playing their

constitutional role for the protection and security of the country.

Referring to the observance of 23rd March, 1940, the president said there was no

other significant day in the country’s history as on that day our forefathers

had decided to no longer endure the foreign subjugation and the bias of majority.

That determination paved the way for creation of a true democratic and social

welfare state where no one would be exploited nor subjected to injustices.

The president said the whole nation paid tribute to all those leaders who had made

great sacrifices for the creation of motherland.

This marvelous parade was also an indication of such emotions, he added.

The president especially mentioned presence of Sri Lankan president and said Pakistani nation

warmly welcomed him. He also thanked participation of the friendly countries

armed forces contingents from Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

The president expressed the hope that Pakistan friendship with the countries would further

enhance.

The president also appreciated the armed forces and the organizers for arranging the

auspicious parade.