Pakistan stands by Kashmiri brethren till achieving right to self-determination: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, Feb 05 (APP):Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Monday said the whole Pakistani nation was standing by people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) till they achieved their legitimate right to self-determination.

In a video-message on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the minister urged the people to actively participate in all events being arranged to mark the day in a befitting manner, giving a clear message to India and world that Pakistan was steadfast and fully backing the just demand of Kashmiris – right to self-determination.

He said a human-chain would be formed at the D-Chowk here at 9:30 on February 5 and urged the public to ensure their maximum participation in the activity.