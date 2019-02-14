ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and Chief of Defence Staff Sri Lankan Armed Forces Admiral Ravindra C Wijegunaratne Thursday held a meeting here and discussed maritime security dynamics.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including defence related collaborations and maritime security dynamics came under discussion, a PN press release said.
Pakistan, Sri Lanka discuss maritime security dynamics
