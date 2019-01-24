Pakistan slams Israel’s ‘unabated’ settlement activity in occupied Palestinian territory as setback to peace

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 24 (APP):Pakistan has told the UN Security Council that Israel’s “unabated” building of settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory was a setback to peace in the Middle East, while underscoring the need for a settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Speaking in a debate on the Middle East situation, Pakistani delegate Saad Ahmad Warraich echoed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for a “surge in diplomacy” in 2019 to meet the expectations of people round the world with UN, and said nowhere was such a move more urgent than in the Middle East, especially in Palestine.