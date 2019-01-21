Pakistan shares draft agreement on Kartarpur Corridor with India

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Pakistan has sharing the draft agreement on Kartarpur Corridor with India for facilitation of Sikh Yatrees and asked it to urgently send a delegation to Islamabad to negotiate and finalize the accord.

“In line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s commitment to open Kartarpur Corridor on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in November, 2019, the Government of Pakistan has shared the draft Agreement between Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Government of the Republic of India for facilitation of (Indian) Sikh Yatrees to visit the Gurudwara, Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Narowal, Pakistan with the Government of India through the Indian High Commission in Islamabad,” a Foreign Office statement issued here on Monday said.