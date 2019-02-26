“Pakistan shall respond at the time and place of its choosing”: NSC

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):A special meeting of the National Security Committee Tuesday, while strongly rejecting Indian claim of targeting an alleged terrorist camp near Balakot, said India has committed an “uncalled for aggression to which Pakistan shall respond at the time and place of its choosing.”

The meeting chaired by the Prime Minister here at the PM office, was attended by Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defence, Finance, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, COAS, CNS, CAS and other civil and military officials. The Prime Minister also summoned a special meeting of the National Command Authority on Wednesday – February 27.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed that elements of national power including the Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan to remain prepared for all eventualities.

The meeting “strongly rejected Indian claim of targeting an alleged terrorist camp near Balakot and the claim of heavy casualties,” a statement from the PM House said.

“Once again Indian government has resorted to a self-serving, reckless and fictitious claim. This action has been done for domestic consumption, being in election environment, putting regional peace and stability at grave risk.”

The security forum said India has committed uncalled for aggression to which Pakistan shall respond at the time and place of its choosing.

The National Security Committee said the claimed area of strike was open for the world to see the facts on ground and agreed that the domestic and international media be taken to the impact site. The government also decided to requisition the joint session of Parliament to take all parties on board.

He also decided to engage with the global leadership to expose irresponsible Indian policy in the region.

The Prime Minister appreciated the timely and effective response of the Pakistan Air Force to repulse Indian attempt without any loss of life or property.