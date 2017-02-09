Pakistan set on track of sustainable growth: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

on Thursday said Pakistan was set on track of sustainable growth and

was ready to do business with the world.

“Pakistan with its sixth largest population in the world, 80

million middle class, blessed with human and natural resources,

strategically located, politically stable, offering attractive

policies is a destination no global player can miss,” the Prime

Minister said in a meeting with heads of international

organizations, here at the PM Office .

The group of corporate leaders that attended the meeting

belonged to the Untied States, Australia, China, United Kingdom,

Canada, Italy, France, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Germany, South

Korea and Switzerland.

The Prime Minister urged upon the foreign businessmen to avail

the country’s investment potential and “enjoy the first mover’s

advantage”.

Nawaz Sharif apprised the businessmen that Pakistan’s economic

conditions were improving continuously with an objective to achieve

five percent GDP growth rate from the current three percent.

He said the government was aimed at achieving sustainable

economic growth and mentioned several steps taken in this regard

including strengthened tax administration, rationalize untargeted

annual subsidies and widened social safety nets.

He said these steps reinforced macroeconomic policies, which

resulted in lower budget deficit, increased foreign exchange

reserves, and low spending on energy subsidies.

The Prime Minister said the government was cognizant of the

need for a comprehensive and contemporary policy framework that

supported macroeconomic stability.

“We are well aware that international investors need stable

markets backed by clear and consistent policies. We are committed to

maintaining an enabling policy framework to attract foreign direct

investment,” he said.

He said the Vision 2025 mapped Pakistan to join the top 25

economies in the world leading to Upper Middle Income country status

by 2025.

He said the country’s economy was targeted to grow over 8

percent between 2018 and 2025 while maintaining a single digit

inflation.

He mentioned that PricewaterhouseCoopers had placed Pakistan

at 20 in its projected list of 32 most powerful economies of the

world in 2030.

The Prime Minister said as a result of sustained commitment to

reform, key economic indicators had improved since the government

was elected in 2013.

Over the past three years, the government brought down the

fiscal deficit from 8.6 to 4.2 percent, increased Tax to GDP ratio

from 9.8 to 12.4 percent and investment to GDP ratio from 14.9 to

15.2 percent, he added.

He mentioned that inflation had been contained which had

earlier touched 1.6 percent in October 2015 and had remained well

under 3 percent since then.

He said industrial sector showed remarkable performance and

registered a growth of 6.8 percent during 2015-16 and was poised to

do even better this year and onwards.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said since he came into office in

2013, the economy faced severe energy shortages, inflationary

pressures, exchange rate volatility and a precarious security

environment.

He said however at present, the consumer market in Pakistan

was growing at a very fast pace including automobiles, housing,

electronics, telecommunication, hospitality and online-retails

sectors.

He said Pakistan was emerging as an expanding market for US

and European products.

He mentioned that the government had devised a comprehensive

plan to create investment friendly environment, particularly

liberalized investment policies to welcome foreign investments.

“We offer incentives to attract new capital inflows, including

tax exemptions, tariff reductions, infrastructure, and investor

facilitation services,” he said.

He said the Investment Policy (2013) focused at reducing the

cost of doing business in Pakistan, easing business with creation of

industrial clusters and Special Economic Zones to attract foreign

direct investment, all protected by legislation.

Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan Stock Exchange had been created to

lower fragmentation of the market and bring it at par with global

markets.

“The bench mark index PSE100, crossed 49,000 in January 2017

and is touching new heights. Recently, 40 percent strategic shares

of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) were sold to a Chinese consortium,”

he added.

He pointed that this divestment was the first such sale in a

bourse in the regional markets and it also marks first venture of

Chinese bourse outside China.

The Prime Minister also apprised the foreign businessmen of

Pakistan’s strategic location on Asia’s premier trade, energy and

transport corridor.

“It is also the gateway to the energy rich Central Asian

States, the financially liquid Gulf States and the economically

advanced Far Eastern economies,” he said.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a key

regional initiative for connectivity and shared prosperity of

nations.

He said under CPEC, a portfolio of over US$55 billion had

already been implemented while investment of more than US$35 billion

in the energy sector was also being implemented.

He said the corridor would substantially shorten

transportation distances between Africa and Middle-East to Central

and South Asian regions.

The Prime Minister said international economic agencies were

upgrading ratings for the financial and economic stability of

Pakistan.

He mentioned that Standard & Poor (S&P) had upgraded its

forecast of average annual GDP growth from 4.7 to 5 percent, World

Bank forecast a GDP growth of 5.2 percent for 2016-17, S & P also

expected Pakistan’s debt to fall below 60 percent of GDP by 2018.

