Pakistan sends medical nurses to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC)

Wednesday invited applicants for services of nurses on urgent basis in Saudi Arabia.

The last date to submitt application is June 10, an official source told APP on Wednesday.

He said the criteria for the posts include diploma or bachelors of nursing under names (science general, technician or specialist nurse.

“Diploma holder nurse, staff nurse, BSc Nurse, Specialist Nurse, Training to work with dentist will be given by the employer.

He said that the salary of the nurses would be SR 3,200 including allowances.

He informed about the terms and conditions of employment, free sharing status hoursing (with simple furnishing/air conditioner and proper bathroom.

Free air passage (Economy Class from point of origin in Pakistan to Riyadh including any transport, if necessary and also for return to Pakistan at the time of expiry of contract.

Annual leave of 21 days in the 1st year and 21 days in the 2nd year of contract. Leave pay to be paid in advance.

Return air ticket from Riyadh to Pakistan and back every year to avail of the annual vacation in case of renewal of contract. Age: Age between 20-35.

Interested candidates may apply online by depositing Rs.1000/-as application fee in online OEC collection account A/C No.0112-79010447-03 HBL Islamabad from anywhere in Pakistan.

The deposit slip/challan form can be downloaded from – HERE-or may be obtained from any offices of OEC.

For further details please contact the following offices of

OEC including Islamabad: PMI Auditorium Building, Near Zero Point,

Islamabad – 051-9253245 & 51~54. Lahore: 43-B, Abu Bakar Block, New

Garden Town, Opp. Qazafi Stadium, Matro Bus Staop, Lahore – 042-99232493-97. Karachi: Red Crescent Building, Dr. Daud Pota Road, Karachi – 021-99206394 & 90. Quetta: OPF Building, Block No.4, Near Masjid-e-Khazra, Satellite Town, Quetta – 081-9211652. Peshawar: Government Advance Technical Training Center, Plot No.16/A, Industrial Area, TVETA-KPK, Hayatabad, Peshawar – 091-

9217122.