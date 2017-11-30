Pakistan sends labour to Sultanate of Oman

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development would send the workforce to Sultanate of Oman in the field of loading and unloading.

An official source told APP here on Thursday, that company will provide 100 to 110 OMR while accommodation, transportation and, medical and health insurance will be provided by the company.

To a question he said that company would also provide the return ticket after completion of two years to their employmmes.

The working hours will be 11 hours per day and six day in a week while the applicants could apply online and through the regional offices of OEC.