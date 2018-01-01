Pakistan Sends consultants, Specialist, Docotrs to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP):Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development would send consultants, specialist and medical doctors to Health Ministry of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

An official source told APP here on Monday, he said that a delegation of officials of the Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia is on visit to Pakistan and will conduct walk in interviews here on January 2, for the selection of doctors.

He said that doctors would be select in different categories including anesthesia, orthopedic, ICU, Radiology, General Surgery, internal medicine, emergency medicine and other.

To a question he said that OEC is only government recognized organization which is getting nominal fee charges approved By Government of Pakistan.

OEC offices in Federal Capital and in all provincial capitals including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta, and process applicant case from any city, one window facilitation desk like quick attestation of documents from all concerned departments.

Urgent required technical staff for Dubai, UAE including refrigeration and HVAC technicians, Kitchen and laundry equipment technicians, electricians, plumbers , all candidate could apply before January 10.