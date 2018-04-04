Pakistan to send envoys to six Capitals to apprise world of Indian army brutalities against Kashmiris

MUZAFFARABAD, Apr 4 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday said that Pakistan would send envoys to six important capitals to apprise the world of brutalities of Indian forces against the unarmed civilians struggling for their right to self-determination.

Talking to the representatives of Hurriyat Conference including Ghulam Muhammad Shafi, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Syed Ejaz Rehmani, Mrs. Shamim Shaal and Ishtiaq Hameed, the Prime Minister reiterated that the people and all political parties would continue to provide moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmir cause.

The representatives of the Hurriyat Conference appreciated the stance of the government of Pakistan for highlighting the Human Rights Violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. They stressed that diplomatic efforts needed to be enhanced to sensitize the international community.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the government and people of Pakistan had always supported the implementation of UNSC Resolutions that call for right of self determination to the people of Kashmir.

Abbasi said that he and his cabinet colleagues were at Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. He said all political parties were united on the Kashmir issue.

“We strongly condemn the brutalities inflicted by Indian Forces on innocent and unarmed people of Kashmir,” he said.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan’s Foreign Office and its diplomatic missions were propagating for the implementation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir and pointed that he too highlighted the Kashmir issue in all his meetings at the United Nations and the OIC.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts and sacrifices of Hurriyat Conference for highlighting the human rights violations and for putting up a brave resistance despite the Indian attrocities.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Kh. Asif,Minster for Kashmir Affairs Ch. Barjees Tahir, Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan, Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer, Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmad Tarar and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.

President AJK, PM AJK, Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly and senior officials were also present.