Pakistan seeks Portugal’s cooperation in realm of heritage preservation, water conservation: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, June 28 (APP):Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Barrister Syed Ali Zafar Thursday said Pakistan was looking to seek cooperation of Portugal in the realm of heritage preservation and water conservation.

Speaking at a reception to celebrate the National Day of Portugal here, he said a committee of

50 experts from all the country had been constituted and they had promised to find a solution and give guidelines for resolving the water issue.

He said water was matter of life and death for people of Pakistan and it was getting scarce,

adding the country was using very old methods of irrigation and 95 percent of the water went waste

and a little bit was used by plants.

“We have beautiful rivers going through midst of the country. Pakistan needed to build dams and reservoirs and learn the art of conserving water.”

He said Pakistan wanted guidance and assistance on the issue from Portugal, which was also concerned about climate change.

The minister said second very important issue on which Pakistan could cooperate with many

other countries of the world including Portugal was in the realm of heritage. “Heritage defines the nation and Pakistan has wonders of the world waiting to be discovered and preserved.”

He said after the 18th amendment in the constitution the subject of heritage was given to provinces which lacked expertise to maintain and safeguard the heritage sites and structures.

He said a coordination committee including provincial ministers and secretaries was formed

which would work with UNESCO and other countries to preserve Pakistan’s heritage sites.

He told that an old Portuguese post was discovered in port city of Gwadar and both countries could cooperate to preserve that post. He said Portuguese language and Urdu shared many common words.

“Ananaas” was the common word in both languages for the word pineapple, the most favoured fruit. Likewise orange was known as santra, a fruit which was brought to the sub-continent by the Portuguese and was named after Cintra – a place near Portugal’s capital Lisbon, he added.

He said friends were those who come and then never leave and Pakistan and Portuguese had continued to have a wonderful relationship and cooperation in diverse fields.

Charge D Affairs of Portugal Joao Paulo Sabido Costa also spoke on the occasion and

stressed that Pakistan and Portugal could expand cooperation in areas of economy, culture, sports, academia and join hands to explore talent of Pakistani youth.

He said both countries should increase cultural exchanges and collaborate for professional and technical trainings. These endeavours would bring the two societies together, he added.

The reception was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, officers of armed forces and prominent people from all walks of life.

Earlier, national anthems of the two countries were played and cake was cut to celebrate the

day.