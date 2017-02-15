Pakistan seeks French cooperation in advanced surgical technology

ISLAMABAD Feb 15, (APP): Pakistani Ambassador to France
Moin ul Haque has said his country was interested in learning
and adopting the advanced techniques in the field of surgery and laparoscopy.
He was taking during his meeting with Prof. Jacques Marescaux,
Founder and President of the IRCAD (Institute for Research on Cancers
of the Digestive Tract) in the French city of Strasbourg, said a
message received here on Wednesday from Paris.
The Ambassador visited various parts of state-of-the-art
IRCAD institute and expressed his keen interest in the research
facilities provided by the institute in the field of minimal access
surgery, flexible interventional endoscopy and robotic surgical
techniques.
Prof. Jacques Marescaux and his team gave a detailed presentation
to the Ambassador about the IRCAD. During the meeting
possibilities for forging institutional cooperation between
IRCAD and Pakistan’s leading medical facilities, training of Pakistani surgeons and research collaboration were also discussed.
Founded in 1992, IRCAD has now become a center of excellence
in minimal access surgery, and organizes courses in flexible interventional endoscopy with robotic surgical techniques. Every year more than 5,000 surgeons from around the world are trained by IRCAD.
Later in the evening, the Ambassador met Pakistani
medical professionals pursuing their Phd studies at the University of Strasbourg under HEC program.
The Ambassador appreciated the exemplary conduct of
Pakistani doctors and urged them to fully benefit from the excellent academic and research facilities in their university which would
help them to use this knowledge for strengthening health sector
of Pakistan on their return.