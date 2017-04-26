Pakistan second home for Turks: Mahmet Emre Akhatuna

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP): Turkey seek to expand cooperation in
the field of culture and archeology as Pakistan was rich of cultural
and archeological sites, said Turkish Cooperation and Coordination
Agency (TIKA) Country Director Mahmat Emre Akhatuna on Wednesday.
“Turkish feel Pakistan their second home and express their
deep affection and respect for this beautiful brotherly country and
for its people,” he said while talking to mediamen during the visit
of different archeological sites including Rawat Fort, Shah Allah
Ditta Caves and Taxila Museum.
Federal Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage
Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan, was flanked with Joint Secretary and
Director General of Federal Department of Archaeology and Museums,
Syed Junaid Akhlaq.
A two-member delegation from the Turkish Cooperation and
Coordination Agency (TIKA), led by Mahmat Emre Akhatuna, visited a
number of archaeological sites in Islamabad and Taxila Museum.
Akhatuna said Pak-Turkish relations were transforming into a
cultural partnership as there was great scope to expand and exchange
knowledge in various fields including archaeology.
He said it would be a matter of honor to share expertise with
Pakistani experts to enhance their capacity for preservation and
restoration of sites of historical and cultural importance.
Engineer Aamir Hasan welcomed the delegation and said “we seek
to benefit from the technical expertise of our Turkish brothers in
this field for the capacity building of our experts.”
“The objective of the visit to the archeological and heritage
sites was to evaluate prospects of extending cooperation with Turkey
in the field of preservation and restoration of various sites of
cultural and historical importance,” Engineer Aamir Hasan explained.
To a question, the Secretary NH&LH Division said after a
detailed visit by the TIKA representatives, an MoU would be signed
in future to further promote relations between the two brotherly
countries in the field of culture and preservation of ancient and
historical sites.
The delegation during the visit of the historical sites
expressed keen interest and was briefed by the Pakistani officials
regarding current procedure of preservation and maintenance of the
sites.
