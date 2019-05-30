UNITED NATIONS, May 30 (APP):Pakistan has urged the aspirants of permanent seats on the UN Security Council — India, Brazil, Germany and Japan — to make “serious efforts” to show flexibility and not be an obstacle in negotiations to reform the 15-member body.

“The way forward entails displaying flexibility rather than reviving in another guise any outmoded notion of power and privilege,” Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi said Wednesday, while participating in this year’s final session of the deadlocked Inter-governmental Negotiations (IGN) aimed at making the Council more effective, representative and transparent.