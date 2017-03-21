Pakistan, Saudi Arabia stood by each other in testing times: PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have always stood by each other in testing times and the people of Pakistan deeply value their strong bonds with the Saudi Kingdom.

He was talking to Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Abdullah Marzouk who made a farewell call on him here at the PM House.

The Prime Minister appreciated the outgoing Ambassador for his efforts and contributions towards further strengthening the existing cordial and brotherly relationship between the two countries.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy very close relations marked by commonalities on all issues of mutual interest at regional and international level.

He wished the Ambassador good health, prosperity and success in his future endeavours.

The Prime Minister conveyed his good wishes for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud as well as for progress and prosperity of the Kingdom’s people.

Abdullah Marzouk thanked the Prime Minister for the warmth and hospitality extended to him during his stay in Pakistan.