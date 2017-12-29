Pakistan, Saudi Arabia enjoying historical ties: Mushahidullah

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP):Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan has said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were enjoying good historical and brotherly relations.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Saudi Arabia always supported Pakistan and Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his visit to Saudi Arabia to further strengthen the ties between two countries, he added.

The minister said Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi authorities would discuss the matter of mutual interest.

Replying to a question, he said a number of appreciable works and projects had been launched by the PML-N government in the country.

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) launched by former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and it would bring prosperity and economic revolution, he stated.

Mushahidullah Khan said some anti-state elements were hatching conspiracies against CPEC but they would fail.