Pakistan, Saudi Arabia always stood with each other: President

ISLAMABAD, March 24 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Friday said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had always stood

by each other in difficult times.

The president was talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Abdullah Marzouk Al-Zahrani, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He said Saudi Arabia was an important Muslim country and Pakistan accorded great significance to its ties with it, adding, every Pakistani citizen possessed love and respect for the people of Saudi Arabia.

The president further said over two million Pakistani diaspora in Saudi Arabia were always ready for defence and security of Harmain Shareefain.

He said bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were rooted in a common faith and shared values.

The president called for further enhancing the volume of

bilateral trade between the two countries.

Outgoing ambassador of Saudi Arabia expressed gratitude for

cooperation extended by the government of Pakistan and the president during his tenure in Pakistan.

The outgoing Saudi envoy underscored that he would continue to work

for promoting bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries in future as well.